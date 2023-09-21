Tasha Cobbs Concert Scheduled for Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban Cancelled, SA Heartbroken
- American gospel singer Tasha Cobbs' highly anticipated concert in South Africa, scheduled for September 23, 2023, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, has been abruptly cancelled
- The cancellation was confirmed by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, who also reported that ticket companies have provided instructions for ticket refunds
- Additionally, the cancellation extended to Vusi Kunene's The Suit Concer-tized, a musical re-imagining of Can Themba's classic
American gospel singer Tasha Cobbs is no longer coming to Mzansi following the news that her highly anticipated show has been cancelled.
Tasha Cobbs' SA concert cancelled
It looks like South Africa is on a mission to cancel all international concerts. Award-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs is trending in social media following the announcement that her much-awaited show has been cancelled.
According to a report shared on Twitter by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela on his page, the show scheduled for Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 23 September has been cancelled. The post read:
"Gospel star Tasha Cobbs concert cancelled. The Revival Tour with Tasha Cobbs set to happen in Durban at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 23rd 2023 will not be happening."
The post also revealed that ticket companies have already released instructions on how those who had bought tickets can get their refunds.
Vusi Kunene's The Suit Concer-tized cancelled
In addition to the Tasha Cobbs and Burna Boy concerts, The Suit Concer-tized concert featuring veteran South African actor Vusi Kunene has also been cancelled.
Phil Mphela had previously reported that the musical re-imagining of the Can Themba classic, The Suit Concer-tized has returned to the stage this Heritage Month.
Top stars Vusi Kunene, Khutjo Green and Brian Temba head up a powerhouse cast in this feminist take on the writer’s seminal Sophiatown-era short story.
Burna Boy concert officially cancelled due to low ticket sales
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grammy Award-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy's controversial concert has been cancelled. The star's name charted social media trends recently following reports that the concert had been moved to 16 December due to low ticket sales.
Burna Boy will not be making his way to Mazansi this year after the cancellation of his much-awaited concert.
