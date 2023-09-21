Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that Tasha Cobbs's Durban show has been cancelled

The gospel singer will be performing in Pretoria and Cape Town for her South African tour

Mzansi responded to the cancellation of the For Your Glory hitmaker Durban concert

Tasha Cobbs Leonard cancelled her Durban concert. Image: @tashacobbsleonard

Haibo, concerts are being cancelled left, right and centre in Mzansi, leaving netizens wondering what could be the issue for all these cancellations. Tasha Cobbs Leonard also comes bearing bad news for the city of Durban.

Tasha Cobbs cancels her Durban show

Yoh, yet another show for this long weekend has been cancelled. All the highly-anticipated concerts have turned into a failure.

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make a huge announcement of one of the shows that was supposed to take place this coming weekend, Friday, 23 September 2023.

Phil announced that gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard's Durban concert had been cancelled and that peeps should claim their refunds. The commentator posted a poster with all the details of how ticket holders can claim their money back.

Phil wrote:

"EVENTS: Gospel star Tasha Cobbs's concert was cancelled. The Revival Tour with Tasha Cobbs, set to happen in Durban at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 23rd 2023, will not happen. Ticket refund terms on the pic below.

See the post here:

Netizens respond to the cancellations of concerts

Shortly after Phil shared the news, it has been a field day for social media users as they respond to all the shows that have been announced to be cancelled. Here are some of the comments:

@sibsvin wrote:

"Hebanna! Cancellations left right and centre!"

@andile_mabobe said:

"I'm happy shame ."

@Sinelizwi_ wrote:

"Umali ayikho eMzansi."

@tumzvintage responded:

"We are all feeling it, the economy is on its knees."

@Tshwarii_ replied:

"Our problems require our attention, Tasha le gospel ya accent must relax."

@Fikz_the_Cook responded:

"Haai kubi shem these are the signs."

@MalerotholiK said:

"Why do they have to wait until the last minute to cancel?"

@CozminoNtsomi said:

"We are busy as a nation."

Also, DaBaby, a United States rapper, has a show scheduled in Mzansi at the end of September, but things will go differently than planned for him as he also cancelled his concert.

