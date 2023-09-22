One woman spent more than she intended after visiting Total Sports and buying a cap, thinking it was cheaper

The lady thought she was buying a cap for less, only to find out she was sorely mistaken

People thought her video was hilarious, and many made jokes, expressing their own annoyance with similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A TikTokker was out shopping when she fell for a pricing tactic. The lady wanted a product, and it was severely marked up when it came time to check out.

A woman made a TikTok video complaining that she bought a cap thinking it was special, but she was mistaken. Image: @user67894321906543

Source: UGC

The video of the woman's shopping experience received more than 500 likes. Netizens complained about similar experiences while shopping, but others argued that Total Sports could mark up their products freely.

Woman buys marked-up cap

@user67894321906543 was happy to find a R150 cap at Total Sports. By the time she was at the till, she noticed that the price was actually R169.95

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss total sports price markup

Some people commented on the video and said other stores also mark up prices later. Other people encouraged the lady to try to get her money back.

Briefly News contacted Tiotal Sports and still awaits their response.

bambolunye_za commented:

"It's a markup, hence the white sticker, not a scam...the only mistake they made was not scratching out the previous price with a black marker."

Mnene Mtimande Ngwen wrote:

"Did they say they were having a special? There is nothing wrong with pricing going up, and it's good for business."

ceefirstladyann advised:

"Go get your money back."

User.45. added:

"Something like that happened to me at Mr. Price."

pk argued:

"The white sticker means markup, and the red one means mark down. There’s nothing wrong there. Their price went up."

lesedbku5dx wondered:

"Why do you think the original price is covered?"

Woolies amazes man with sausage prices

In a different story, one man had a similar experience. One man was shopping when he noticed Woolworths sausage, thinking it was cheap, only to find out it showed how much someone would save.

Mzansi reacts to 2-minute noodles bulk buy special costing more than single pack

Briefly News previously reported that you have to be street-smart when shopping in Mzansi because stores will catch you out! This man did simple math and found that an apparent special on a bulk buy deal costs more than buying singles.

Seeing specials in grocery stores that cost more than the standard price is not new to SA peeps.

TikTok user @daniel_chitombi shared a video showing a man who spotted something fishy on a Maggie two-minute noodle bulk buy special. After doing some basic math, the man calculated that the apparent special actually costs R10 more than buying a single value pack, not on special.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News