A video showing a two minute noodle bulk buy scam as set the people of Mzansi off

TikTok user @daniel_chitombi shared a video showing a man using basic math to reveal the scam

The people of Mzansi can't understand why grocery stores do this when people are already struggling to eat

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

You have to be street-smart when shopping in Mzansi because stores will catch you out! This man did simple math and found that an apparent special on a bulk buy deal cost more than buying singles.

TikTok user @daniel_chitombi shared a video showing a man using basic math to reveal the scam. Image: TikTok / @daniel_chitombi

Source: TikTok

Seeing specials in grocery stores that work out to cost more than the standard price is not something new to SA peeps.

Man shares two minute noodle bulk buy scam special

TikTok user @daniel_chitombi shared a video showing a man who spotted something fishy on a Maggie two minute noodle bulk buy special. After doing some basic math, the man calculated that the apparent special actually costs R10 more than buying a single value pack not on special.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at the whole situation in the video below:

Mzansi people are shocked buy not shocked by the scam

People took to the comment section, shaking their heads as this happens far too often. You can trust nothing nowadays. Food is expensive enough, we don’t need to be scammed on top of it.

Read some of the comments:

mcebonkosi1 asked:

“Doesn’t buddy work there? ”

Kash was shook:

“Where is everyone buying R25 noodles..?? Everywhere near me is R29 or R36..”

Tim shared:

“At Pick and Pay its R25,99. for one, but for two R60.00 ”

Olwethu Hermanus laughed:

“Why is maths lit to blame for strategic marketing ♀️”

Tasneem said:

“That's how they get you gotta be woke when shopping.”

SA woman stunned at tomatoes retailing for R208 in Nigeria after doing price comparison at Pick 'n Pay store

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman had South Africans grateful for their economy after sharing how much basic groceries cost in Nigeria.

In a video posted on TikTok by Jessie (@jessie_zinn), a woman and her assistant are seen comparing the rand against the naira before entering a Pick 'n Pay store in Lagos, Nigeria.

The pair walk into the store and start off by comparing the price of a small pack of tomatoes going for N2920, which came to R208, leaving them absolutely gobsmacked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News