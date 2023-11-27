Mihlali can never catch a break when it comes to her man, Leeroy Sidambe

The businessman has reportedly been slapped with a R30M court order from SARS over unpaid taxes

Mzansi weighed in on Leeroy's issue with the taxman and shamed Mihlali

Mihlali Ndamase’s boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe is said to be under fire with SARS after they ordered him to pay R30M in unpaid taxes. Image: Leeroy Sidambe

Source: Facebook

Another day, another scandal for Mihlali Ndamase's man. Leeroy Sidambe is allegedly in hot water with the tax man after dodging his taxes for a year. This follows the businessman's spousal support saga and employee payment issue.

The news left netizens in shock and gave Mihlali and her man a bombastic side-eye.

Leeroy Sidambe chased by the taxman

Poor Mihlali Ndamase can't catch a break when it comes to her man, Leeroy Sidambe and his never-ending scandals.

As reported by Sunday World, Sidambe is under fire with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) after failing to pay his personal income taxes which, before penalties, were over R24.5M but now sit at over R30M.

The Zimbabwean-born businessman, who owns a security company under the Sakhile Ezweni Group, is said to have received a letter from SARS on 17 October 2023 demanding that he pay the fee within 10 days or risk having his assets auctioned and/ or being liquidated

This follows the details behind Leeroy reportedly being ordered to pay R156K in spousal support to his estranged wife, Mary-Jane Sidambe.

Netizens weigh in on Leeroy Sidambe's tax scandal

Mzansi gave their thoughts on Leeroy's latest scandal, with some believing that Mihlali might leave him for good if his money runs out although the influencer revealed that she wasn't with Leeroy for his money.

Previously, Mimi's name covered the headlines after Sidambe was accused of going months without paying his employees.

ItsDaRealJay said:

"This relationship is being tested."

savenoho joked:

"And the photo used here, that's probably Leeroy's last kiss. Mihlali might bounce."

Sandiso__N wrote:

"'It Girl' is bout to run for her life like other it girls."

Motherboarddoc1 theorised:

"I'm starting to feel like there is a new operation by the cops to expose these rich dudes by sending baddies to them and as soon as they bag them, their lives go South."

Leeroy Sidambe faces assault allegations

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed the details behind Leeroy Sidambe's alleged assault case where the businessman was said to have beaten up his daughter's friend:

"The applicant recently assaulted a 19-year-old boy at a braai for my daughter at the Bryanston house. The incident took place during the August 2023 school holidays. The boy’s name is Zaiidor, and the applicant beat him up for no apparent reason."

Source: Briefly News