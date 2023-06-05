Businessman Leeroy Sidambe has come under fire for allegedly not paying his employees their salaries

Leeroy, who came under public scrutiny for dating beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase, owns the company Sakhile Ezweni Group

Sources close to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) security guards apparently told the media that their jobs were threatened if they took action

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mihlali Ndamase’s man Leeroy Sidambe is under fire for still not paying his Sassa employees, and both of them got dragged. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase's boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, is under fire for allegedly not paying his employees at Sakhile Ezweni Group.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) security guards have now decided to speak up after reportedly having their jobs threatened.

Mihlali Ndamase's boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe under fire after not paying his workers

According to News24, the Sassa workers employed by Leeroy Sidambe's company have decided to speak up after allegedly facing threats.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The news publication stated that the workers sought help after allegedly not getting paid for three months.

See News24's tweet below:

The report further states that when Leeroy does decide to pay them, it is often in small amounts.

A source told the publication:

“This has been going on for a long time. Sidambe used to pay them on the 7th or 8th of the month, but now he’s [making irregular payments] again. Some of the guys don’t even have money for transport. This man needs to be put in his place or government should give someone else the tender, because he’s failing [to uphold his commitments].”

Both Mihlali and Leeroy get dragged over salary disputes

The businessman, who grew in popularity for dating beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase, has been dragged for living lavishly while his employees suffer.

The source continued:

“Leeroy did what he does best by postponing the payment date. I wonder how he’ll pay them this month when he still hasn’t paid last month’s salaries. He and Mihlali are disgraceful. They’re busy spending money they don’t have on expensive clothes and trips, while their employees are going to bed on empty stomachs.”

The workers now want Sassa to terminate the contract with Sidambe's company, so they can work for another company that would make timeous payments.

Netizens drag the businessman on social media

On Twitter, Netizens were unimpressed by this report and have dragged Leeroy for filth.

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

"He must be arrested."

@Unathi_jam said:

"The office is in Sandton close to the mall, all the security must visit him for a chat."

@MmaneWinnie commented:

"I don't understand why government departments keep on giving him tenders. He is very cruel. Always pay employees late."

@mandlabafo said:

"At one point my boss would come to our site with a new Merc and his children eating McDonalds Burgers to tell us he is waiting for a payment from gvt and that will be day 45 without pay."

@Grobie0 added:

"I see Mihlali trending not so long."

Mihlali finally speaks on her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe

In previous Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase spoke on Instagram about her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe.

She shared details on how a mutual friend hooked them up. Ndamase also shared that they went on their first date to Cape Town and had their first kiss there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News