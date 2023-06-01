Thishiwe Ziqubu has come out guns blazing at those disrespecting his transgender journey and still referring to him as a woman

The actor took to Twitter to set the record straight saying that people must stop calling him an actress and use the correct pronouns for him

He also added that his close family and friends have accepted his and are already addressing him properly

Tell Me Sweet Something star Thishiwe Ziqubu has addressed those misgendering him. The actor took to Twitter to set the record straight about the choice of pronouns he prefers.

Thishiwe Ziqubu has slammed those disrespecting her transgender journey. Image: @thishiwe

Thishiwe Ziqubu fires back at people still referring to him as a woman

Thishiwe Ziqubu will not entertain any disrespect when it comes to his transgender journey. The award-winning actor who identifies as male and in a relationship with a woman said people must stop misgendering him.

According to TimesLIVE, he took to his Twitter page to address the issue. He said fans should stop shortening his name to Tish or calling him an actress. He also added that his pronouns of choice are he, him, they and them. He wrote:

"Please don’t call me Tish. That is not my name. My name is Thishiwe. Please don’t call me a girl or an actress. I’m trans and I’m an actor. Thanks."

Thishiwe Ziqubu's followers share mixed reactions to his request about gender

As expected, social media flooded to the actor's timeline with many questions. Some asked about his dating life while others said they were curious about which toilet he uses.

@Nate_Bovz said:

"Your birth certificate ithi Female that's what you are not le oozenzele yona ke Sisi Thish."

@nolihle123 asked:

"Thishiwe. Out if respect but rather to understand. You once dated Mandisa and you were the woman? Or are both of you trans? Just for clarity and to have an understanding of the LGBT community."

@ThatoBenzo added:

"At public toilet which one do u use?"

