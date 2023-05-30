A woman found out her man was cheating, but he still got 50% of her pension in the divorce

After battling it out and getting a confession, she managed to get the perks revoked

Mzansi people clapped for her victory, throwing shade at the cheating man and his mistress

Infidelity is a dangerous game! This man has learnt the hard way after getting caught, which resulted in him losing his wife and her pension.

A woman found out her man was cheating, but he still got 50% of her pension in the divorce. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cheating is ruining people’s perspectives on love and leaving many people too scared to even put themselves out there. It’s an epidemic in the dating world!

Angry ex-wife takes the cheating husband to court

IOL News reported that the two got married in October 1985 in Community of Property and, after 31 years, split due to infidelity. The lady tried her best to ensure the man got nothing, but unfortunately, the court ruled in her favour.

So, not giving up, she got in contact with the mistress and got a confession of the affair. This led to her ex-husband paying the price by having the portion he was taking of her pension revoked.

Mzansi shares opinions on the matter

The publication took the news to Facebook, sharing all the saucy details with citizens. While some were not surprised, they were still shook.

Tsitsi Gwanzura Mushaike said:

“That’s fair, he can now wait for his mistress’s pension fund.”

Thula Gama was stern:

“He needs to grow up fast. He needs his mistress more than ever before now.”

Hamiton Solomon laughed:

“You deserved this... Please go to your mistress”

Mokgethwa Kgalalelo clapped:

“Good, let him go live happily with his mistress.”

