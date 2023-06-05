A video reminded people of how dangerous it can be to live in South Africa as they watched guys walk into the women's restroom

These TikTok creators were making a video dance challenge when a guy brazenly stepped into the ladies-only space

People were amazed by how easily the guy accessed the bathroom, and many figured that the TikTokker saved someone's life

An eerie video made waves on social media. People saw how strange the man looked when he entered the women's bathrooms.

A woman and her friends ran for help after seeing a man walk into the women's bathroom. Image: @princessthabisile

Source: TikTok

Online users were invested in the ladies' harrowing ordeal. The TikTok was a viral hit as people discussed the potential danger they were in.

TikTok creators mortified by man in women's bathrooms

@princessthabisile was making a video with a friend when they noticed a man walking in while they were in the ladies' room at the mall. The women felt unsafe in the toilet, stopped dancing and said they called security. Watch the video below:

Mzansi thanks ladies for quick response to strange guy

Online users are always on the lookout for criminal behaviour. People were happy that the ladies caught the man and that they probably helped someone. Commenters were mostly concerned since South Africa has the worst reputation for women's safety. Read what netizens had to say:

Miss Gcobisa Adonis warned:

"Public toilets even!! ladies we need to be careful."

Charliegohun commented:

"This shouldn't be funny but you're reaction is ending me."

@Boity-temba explained:

"I’m sorry for laughing , it’s how y’all looked confused but y’all are still dancing."

Maya_gee1 noted:

"The way he has covered his face, his intentions were not good."

Busisiwenkosi1 thanked them:

"God bless you, you properly saved that lady’s life. South Africa is not safe."

