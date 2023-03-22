As thousands make it their mission to end Gender Based Violence, the truth is some women still face it on a daily bases

One brave TikTokker decided to break the cycle of silence and posted a video calling out her abuser and his actions

The video shows how @angiestargal2012's former partner trashed her apartment, and Mzansi is praying for her safety and well being

One woman spoke out in the most vulnerable way, and Mzansi's heart went out to her. GBV is a topic filled with shame, so much so that most victims keep quiet. The brave @angiestargal2012 is not one of those women.

A woman bravely shares her struggle with GBV. Image: @angiestargal2012 Source: TikTok

In a series of posts on TikTok, @angiestargal2012 shared her journey with her abusive partner. Her receipts of abuse were so upsetting her followers begged her to leave her abuser.

GBV cost TikTokker her home

In a recent post on TikTok, the woman shows how she left her home and what it looked like after her partner had torn it apart in a fit of rage. Her loving and supportive followers offered her advice, but the consensus was she should leave him.

While it is unclear if she has cut all relations with her abuser, she has given others a voice to speak out on the platform by sharing her story.

Watch the video here:

Access to technology could help stop GBV

@angiestargal2012 is not the only creator using platforms like TikTok to call out a narcissist. More and more women are using social media to share their stories about GBV. This is inspiring a necessary conversation and getting women to speak openly.

In a recent article, the Daily Maverick stated that the more digital devices we get into the hands of the less fortunate, the more we can help make this problem disappear. In other words, the 'digital divide', as the article refers to it, is only making GBV worse.

@angiestargal2012 is one of many. Mzansi needs to listen closely to people like her.

Gender-based violence in SA: 4 women share harrowing experiences of assaults and re-victimisation by cops

Gender-based violence has become a reoccurring theme in SA news. Briefly News reported on the heartbreaking tale of four women and how they had suffered at the hands of GBV.

To make things worse, some women claimed that the police were little to no help. In some cases, they were made to feel worse about their ordeal.

The only way this problem will go away is if we, as a society, stand against it. We need to talk about GBV, but more importantly, victims should have a platform and a voice.

