While some of you are struggling to get a second date, one TikTokker proved that men are just falling at her feet

In a video that shocked the internet, @therealvalleyaltini shocked the internet by marrying both her boyfriends

The ceremony had tongues wagging, with some cheering the woman on while others said "hell no" to two husbands

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Still struggling on those dating apps? One TikTokker proved she had no issue getting a date when she married both her men in a now-viral TikTok.

A bride with two grooms stuns the internet. Image: @therealvalleylatini Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Some people are just lucky with the guys, as @therealvalleylatini demonstrated. Both handsome men seemed very happy for the chance to make her their wife.

With over 7.2 million views netizens are baffled

People were divided over whether they agreed to the marriage. While some commentators said they were happy for the unusual family unit, others had doubts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One user sarcastically wrote under the video, "one is too many". This lifestyle is not everyone's choice.

However you feel about it, there is no denying that the three seem happy with their decision.

Watch the video here:

Polyandry is still in debate in South Africa

Polyandry (one woman marrying more than one husband) has been discussed in the South African parliament as recently as last year.

The Citizen reported on a heated debate in which the Department Of Home Affairs considered making the practice part of South African law.

The proposal was met with strong reactions. Many felt this way of life had no place in South Africa and clashed with cultural beliefs.

Polygamous TikTokker is living her best life with her sister-wife and husband, Mzansi approves

From polyandry to polygamy. Briefly News recently reported on a TikTokker and her sister-wife that make polygamy look like a dream.

Not caring what anyone thought, the happy family posted their unconventional lifestyle, and Mzansi was here for it. Some people even considered swapping to polygamy.

No matter what you think about the family's lifestyle choices, there is no denying they look happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News