Things aren't currently looking good for Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo

The businessman's fraud scandals are far from over, as a new one comes to light every month

Netizens weighed in on Njilo's fraud scandals, with some saying he is a true fraudster

Faith Nketsi's hubby Nzuzo Njilo's fraud scandals keep on surfacing online. Image: @MDNewss

2023 surely isn't Faith Nketsi's husband's favourite year, and the business can't seem to stay away from trouble as a new fraud scandal has come to light, topping his other cases so far.

Nzuzo Njilo in a truck fraud scandal worth R20m

Things aren't going well for Nzuzo Njilo, as the businessman has made many negative headlines about fraud and scamming businesses.

Earlier this month, Njilo was allegedly arrested for scamming a businessman R1,5m, and now he is trending after a new fraud scandal that involves trucks worth R20m surfaced on social media.

According to City Press, Faith's husband was accused of swindling a Pretoria-based company, supposedly meant to be his partner in a freight business. In a Twitter post, the publication wrote:

"Nzuzo Njilo, in another fraud scandal involving trucks worth R20m. Nzuzo Njilo is now accused of swindling a Pretoria-based company, which was supposedly meant to be his partner in a freight business, out of trucks worth more than R20 million."

Netizens in awe of Nzuzo's fraudulent ways

Shortly after the new case of Njilo's fraud scandals was brought to light, netizens couldn't help but share their opinions about the businessman's ways of defrauding people:

@phathus said:

"Tsotsi."

@NewsOclock_SA responded:

"Peer pressure of indoda must."

@BombBrownie mentioned:

"Now I understand Faith's pain shame."

@TlaleLynn wrote:

"Yooo! This man and his drama."

@prow_II shared:

"I don't know how people still do business with him."

@Sandiso__N commented:

"Women sometimes can make us risk it all just to impress them."

@busiwe_bubu replied:

"One thing about Nzuzo, he will catch a fraud case..."

@ZGoasu responded:

"Maintaining a baddie is not child's play."

