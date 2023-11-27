Mihlali Ndamase had the internet puzzled after she threw a lavish photoshoot for her puppy on his birthday

Many netizens were left with many questions as they tried to make sense of her photos as this is seen as an unusual

In the photoshoot, Mihlali wore silver grey attire with a blonde wig and posed with her puppy, and in the backdrop was the signage 'Happy Birthday'

Mihlali Ndamase celebrated her puppy on his birthday and threw her a lavish birthday photoshoot. Image: @mihlalii_n

Some dogs are lucky indeed. Mihlali Ndamase celebrated her puppy's birthday on his birthday.

Mihlali and her puppy stun in new photos

Mihlali Ndamase had the internet puzzled after she threw a lavish photoshoot for her puppy on his special day.

In the stunning photos, Mihlali wore a silver grey netfish top and a pencil skirt with a blonde wig. She was all smiles as she posed with her 1-year-old, and in the backdrop was the signage 'Happy Birthday'.

"Happy Birthday baby boy, mama loves you."

SA puzzled by the photos

Many people were left with many questions as they tried to make sense of her photos as this is seen as an unusual act.

This unexpected occurrence prompted a lot of curiosity and confusion on the internet.

Commenting on @MDNnewss's post, this is what people said:

@sewelankoana said:

"Everyday I realise that Eugene Khoza was right."

@cymbalux joked:

"That's apartheid behaviour on a low bugdet."

@mohlomiii said:

"This is not how we were raised."

@Kzn_Bhutiza asked:

"And yall are fans of this right?"

@Amza_5

"Slowly but surely, Eugene Khoza is proved to be right after all."

@iamRTI sighed:

"I've seen it all."

@Moneymannn_TT shared:

"There will always be signs of a strong independent "I don't need no man" woman."

@Deee___ laughed:

"Sometimes I feel bad for the dogs in the hood because only if they saw what they could have."

