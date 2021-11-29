Famous make-up guru and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase just turned 25 and she had a celebration fit for a queen

Mihlali never fails to make trends, from her make-up artist rates to her ridiculously high girlfriend allowance, the people are always talking

Peeps saw the influencer's birthday party and while many would focus on the dress and event, the focus was rather on her age this time around

Mihlali Ndamase was celebrating 25 years of existence this weekend and her celebrations did not disappoint. The media personality had a massive celebration and shared videos to let fans in on the festivities. Instead of looking at bits from the party, peeps were struggling to believe that she was born in 1996.

Mihlali Ndamase shared a video from her birthday that had peeps questioning her age. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

If there's one thing Mihlali never fails to do, it's trend on social media. Not long ago TimesLIVE reported that peeps could not stop talking about the hefty deposit that was her girlfriend allowance. The celeb told Boity that she used to get R50K a month just for being in a relationship with a wealthy man.

Just when the shock from her girlfriend allowance was dying down, Mihlali incited another wave of surprise. In a moment of excitement, Ndamase shared a video from her 25th birthday party on social media. The beauty influencer looked absolutely stunning in her pink number and as usual, her face beat was on point.

While peeps were watching the lit celebrations unfold in the video, many could not look over her age. Tweeps were very vocal about being in disbelief that Mihlali was only 25. Maybe it's because of the girlfriend allowance, but peeps were convinced that there had been a miscalculation.

