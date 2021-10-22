South Africans are seriously questioning Mihlali Ndamase’s make-up workshop idea as she charges a substantial fee

Mihlali headed online to share a post where she urges local make-up artists to register on her platform, but they must be able to pay R25 000

One South Africans lady says the multi-award-winning content creator is someone who is pushing her clients away because many can’t afford it

Following her recent social media post, Mihlali Ndamase is causing all the vibes in the digital community and many feel she doesn’t want clients any more. The professional make-up artist headed online to share a post saying that anyone who wants to attend a workshop should be prepared to part ways with R25 000.

A local woman raised a question, asking why Ndamase is chasing clients away.

Mzansi is now reacting to the post with some people jokingly arguing that Mihlali actually can’t do make-up anyway. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from stunning local women. Ndamase posted on Twitter:

“Morning sweethearts! Register your beauty business on @MalakytSA or simply use the platform to find reliable beauticians in your area, unlock a world of beauty.”

At the same time, Osisipho Sambane replied on the same social networking application and said:

“Someone said Mihlali doesn’t like doing people’s faces but hers, so this is her way of chasing them away! It makes sense.”

Mzansi is not impressed with Mihlali Ndamase’s R25k makeup workshop. Image: @Mihlalii_N/Instagram

The post reads:

@Zolekka said:

“Mihlali I might have to sell my kidney so that you can beat my face.”

@Mihlalii_N said:

“I don’t do faces any more ma’am, leave your kidneys alone.”

@Jessica2442 said:

“Not that she doesn’t like it, she can’t.”

@Kimatt2021 said:

“Yoh mntase!!!”

@VeroniccahBrown said:

“I love her but she really can't. We've seen her work.”

@The_RefRae said:

“I saw tlhe! But she says it was a mistake and changed it to R2 500. She also said it was an example of a profile because she stopped doing people's faces.”

@RebeccaMade said:

“But baby girl can’t beat anyone's face beside her own.”

