Cassper Nyovest had the beautiful Mihlali Ndamase as a guest on The Braai Show and peeps saw sparks flying

Sharing multiple posts of him and Mihlali, Cassper revealed the undeniable chemistry that flowed between them

Peeps flooded the comment sections, letting Cassper know that this type of content is going to give him baby momma drama

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest had a hottie as a guest on The Braai Show and peeps just could not help but notice the chemistry bubbling between them. Oooooh, Thembi gonna be mad!

Cassper Nyovest hosted the beautiful Mihlali Ndamase as a guest on 'The Braai Show' and the vibes these two were giving off left Mzansi screaming. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to announce his next guest, Cass welcomed the stunning Mihlali Ndamase. Cassper referred to Mihlali as a "game changer, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and overall dope human”.

Cassper shared three posts with him and Mihlali in them and the looks sis was giving Cass just cannot be ignored. Are you seeing what the rest of Mzansi saw?

Cassper posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Seeing the multiple posts, Cassper’s people could not help but let their guy know that something is cooking between him and Mihlali, whether he wants to admit it or not. Just because you have a bae, doesn’t mean sparks can’t fly when a fire babe enters the room.

Take a look at some of the saucy comments:

@koena_since_89 said:

“The way she looks at him...”

@mashstarr said:

“Cass and Mihlali give me Kim and Kanye before they got together.”

@iampoifetso said:

“Y'all energy together... Bet y'all both wish you was single, lol. La swanelana. Yerrrr... ❤️❤️❤️”

@siyx___ said:

“I can tell you now, Thobeka won't watch this one.”

Cassper Nyovest brags about never having had a ghostwriter in his rap career

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he has never hired a ghostwriter to pen his lyrics. The star took to social media recently to brag about writing his own songs for the past 10 years, reported Briefly News.

Mufasa told his fans that he wrote his past six albums all by himself. A few Mzansi rappers have recently been exposed for having ghostwriters. Even international stars such as Drake have been accused of using ghostwriters to pen the dope lyrics they spit in their verses.

According to SAHipHopMag, the Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to flex about his song-writing abilities. The star said:

"Never had a ghostwriter in my life. I’m 6 albums deep. Still making hits. 10 years in. Consistency! Here’s to another 10!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za