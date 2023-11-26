A side-splitting TikTok video featuring an American's confusion about the diverse skin tones of SA coloureds

A local man, brilliantly injecting humour, explains that in Mzansi, coloured people are like a rainbow

The video's comedic take on diversity sparks a wave of laughter as Mzansi residents

In the vast realm of TikTok, where trends and humour collide, a recent video has emerged that not only tickles the funny bone but also provides a cultural lesson on the diverse skin tones in South Africa.

This man's explanation of the “50 shades of coloureds” in South Africa had people howling. Image: @kalliexxxz

Source: TikTok

The video, posted by user @kalliexxxz, captures the moment an American man expresses his bewilderment at the myriad of skin tones in Mzansi that fall under the category of "coloured."

American gets schooled on Mzansi coloureds

What could have been a potentially awkward moment turns into a comedy goldmine as a Cape Coloured man intervenes with wit and humour.

In a brilliantly delivered punchline, he enlightens the American, stating that in Mzansi, coloured people are like a rainbow – a spectrum of hues that can only be truly understood by engaging in conversations and discovering the unique stories behind each individual.

Take a look:

Mzansi has a good laugh

The video quickly became a viral sensation as Mzansi residents embraced the humour while appreciating the underlying message of unity in diversity. Laughter echoed across the nation as netizens shared the video, tagging friends and family to join in the light-hearted celebration of Mzansi's rich tapestry of cultures and skin tones.

Read some comments:

user5039468167824 hyped:

“Tell him my ma se kind, exactly. Ukuthi nje u dom lomuntu.”

Beanie shared:

“I’m white coloured, my bff has just had an Indian coloured baby. We all proudly South African.”

Nezaam loves it:

“50 shades of bruin ous, you couldn't have put it better, bru.”

Snelisa was finished:

“The minute he said ‘awe my brother’, I busted with laughter”

Woman shares struggle of being a dark skinned coloured and people speaking Zulu with her

Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi woman took to social media to share her struggle of being a dark-skinned coloured woman.

In South Africa, a coloured, formerly Cape Coloured, is a person of mixed European (“white”) and African (“black”) or Asian ancestry.

Most of the population formerly classified as Coloured speaks Afrikaans or, to a lesser extent, English, Britannica explains.

