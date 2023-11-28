Somizi's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, is now a preacher after she announced that she is leaving her sangoma life

A clip of the actress preaching the word of God circulated on social media

Netizens weighed in on her newfound journey, with others saying she is now losing it, and some said she is Ayanda Ncwane lite

Somizi's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, is now a preacher. Image: @palesamad

2023 has been a crazy year as Somizi's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, found herself trending once again as she ventured into a new journey in Christian life.

Palesa Madisakwane is now a preacher

Former Generations actress and news anchor Palesa Madisakwane, has made headlines again after her announcing that she is ditching her sangoma life to give herself entirely to God.

An X user, @NgwanaMopedi1, reposted a clip of the star preaching the word of God on Twitter. The video quickly went viral on social media, leaving many netizens gobsmacked towards Palesa's new journey in her life.

The video was captioned:

"Ayanda Ncwane has multiplied."

Watch the full video below:

Netizens are concerned with Palesa's recent behaviour

Shortly after the video circulated on social media, netizens got concerned with Palesa's recent behaviour. Some said Somizi should just give her money for a vacation, and others thought she had gone nuts. See some of the responses below:

@AHT_YssY suggested:

"Somizi must give this lady some money for a vacation, and other things. It can't be that deep."

@Matema_ joked:

"Ayanda walked so that she could run."

@Rooikos_Wilemse wrote:

"She will be marrying some nigerian pastor in the coming months."

@Manalive1234 said:

"She has gone mad."

@Great_lioness questioned:

"Why do they record themselves?"

@YoTAle1 responded:

"From here, she’s going to be lesbian."

@ConieLangalanga commented:

"Yooo, we have a new problem now."

@m_zagagana mentioned:

"She will get tired at this pace and resign like she did as a sangoma."

