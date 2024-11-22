Faith Nketsi's ex-husband is reportedly in trouble after allegedly failing to appear in court over his fraud charges

The controversial businessman is said to be in contempt of court, and apparently, things aren't looking good for him

Mzansi is stunned by Njilo's trouble with the law, with some unconvinced that he would make it to jail

Faith Nketsi’s ex, Nzuzo Njilo, was apparently found in contempt of court. Images: Instagram/ faith.nketsi, Twitter/ MDNnewss

Source: UGC

Faith Nketsi's ex-husband is reportedly in more trouble with the law after failing to appear in court.

Nzuzo Njilo lands in trouble with the law

Word on the street is that Faith Nketsi's ex-husband is in trouble with the law after failing to appear in court.

Nzuzo Njilo apparently found himself in contempt of court over his no-show to account for his fraud charges.

Briefly News understands that Njilo was under fire for allegedly defrauding a Durban businessman out of R1.5M in a truck sale that never materialised, among other scandals.

All this unfolded after his marriage to Faith collapsed, and it looks like the former dancer may have seen the red flags before her reputation sunk along with her ex-husband's.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared the details of Njilo's latest scandal:

Mzansi weighs in on Nzuzo Njilo drama

Netizens can't believe how much trouble Njilo has gotten himself into:

kwets11 asked:

"Who is advising them all not to show up to court?"

Melo_Malebo said:

"Can people just do right by the law and raise their babies in peace?"

bad_option88 suspected:

"I doubt he still has money to bribe; this time around, he won't win."

Sisa_Magwaza wrote:

"He won't survive prison."

ChrisEcxel102 posted:

"He is gonna regret it big time!"

SammySib demanded:

"Arrest him, arrest Faith, arrest the baby!"

Burnerburnerac5 responded:

"Meanwhile, she's acquired a Hermes bag worth more than his legal fees."

Muvhango producer faces fraud charges

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the producer of legendary South African soapie, Muvhango, being arrested for fraud.

Duma Ndlovu and his two alleged accomplices are said to have defrauded the tax man out of millions and were since released on bail.

Source: Briefly News