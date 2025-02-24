Faith Nketsi and music producer Master KG were spotted in the same areas on vacation together

Their photos sparked a wave of reactions from people online who questioned whether they were a couple or not

However, both parties have since stepped out to publicly pour cold water on the claims, saying they do not know each other

The Master KG and Faith Nketsi dating rumours are heating up. However, both of the stars have since come out to deny the dating rumours.

Is Faith Nketsi dating Master KG?

Faith Nketsi took to her Instagram stories and reacted to the rumours. In one slide she said, "Wait, hold up. Funniest thing I have seen this year."

Faith then posted a clip of American actress Keke Palmer saying she had no idea who this man was.

“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man,” she said hilariously.

Faith ended things off by saying people should stop making such accusations about her. “Now quit playing with me. It’s Sunday. Go to church.”

How the dating rumours started

The socialite posted several photos of her on vacation overseas enjoying the winter snow. In the same weekend, Master KG also posted photos of her in a snowy area, similar to the one Faith Nketsi posted.

Responding to a controversial blog, Maphephandaba, Master KG denied being in Switzerland, where Faith allegedly went. He said he went out with friends to enjoy his birthday.

"I don't know Faith anyhow, we don't have anything at all. I have someone in my life and it's not Faith, please correct that," he responded. He refrained from sharing who his new lover is, saying he wants to keep her anonymous.

Taking to X, Master KG cautioned his fans from believing anything and everything that they read.

"Don't believe anything you read. Some things you can just tell it's nonsense and don't make sense."

Fans react to Master KG's post

Netizens reacted to the post from MAaster KG and many people do not believe him.

@TalentNyonie asked:

"You didn't go for a holiday with a slay queen?"

@AlexMapane72804 shared:

"You the one who makes no sense now. I had all my hope in you."

@mphoray22 stated:

"We were not born yesterday."

@krugersville shared:

"Heavy on them KG’s at gym they call me Master Faith."

@_masegomaluleka advised:

"Not believing everything you read is safe, but not believing “anything” you read? That’s some risky behaviour right there because what would I be reading the bible for if I don’t believe in anything I read."

@fionaoben asked:

"Why are you out here trying to explain your personal business?"

@londani_t said:

"Say "I am the Master of my Faith, I am the captain of my soul" and we'll leave you alone."

