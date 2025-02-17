Reality TV star Faith Nketsi recently flaunted her curves online and sparked a massive conversation

Queen Twerk has been showing off her new slimmer waist which often garners mixed reactions online

Some people are not feeling the look and are making sure she knows it by throwing massive shade her way

Faith Nketsi's slimmer waist has peeps gushing. Image: @thee.faith.nketsi

Queen twerk continues to flaunt slimmer waist

Reality TV star and former rapper Faith Nketsi showed off her banging body. Fans were left with some inspiration after the star wore a casual look which highlighted her smaller frame.

Faith Nketsi was sharing some style inspiration with her followers and she showed off her snatched waist.

In the X video, she is wearing some tight-fitting jeans, a white crop top and some heels.

Faith Nketsi gave birth to her baby girl Sky Njilo and she quickly dropped the baby weight. She has shown a drastic weight loss transformation and it has sparked a wave of mixed reactions from people online.

Faith Nketsi's body has peeps talking. Image: Oupa Bopape

Mzansi reacts to Faith Nketsi's new Instagram post

Social media users were divided by Faith Nketsi's new body. Some fans are loving this new Faith and are asking her to drop her workout routine.

minyuh13 stated:

"I love you Faith but style isn't just tight pants and a crop top with the same hairstyle or a tight dress with the same hairstyle."

spillo.ndebele criticised:

"Not sure about this slimmer stuff. The previous version was perfect. I remember meeting you at a party before you became very popular and thought perfect."

@KrisisKrest replied:

"If 'I have passed my prime' was a person."

@IronPatriot_RSA advised:

"You had a good run, Queen Twerk. Ivale girl."

However, some fans are here for this new look and they have Faith her flowers.

@MakhubuSimanga said:

"I don’t care what 1 says about Faith ut this body is bodying."

@StinaTsaps stated:

"What I like about Faith she's the best mom to her daughter she won't mind spending on that cute baby girl. You look hot."

@4lipmode shared:

"You have an awesome figure even after being blessed with a young faith. Beautiful is an understatement. You look awesome."

Faith Nketsi says Turkey doctors offer her free procedures

In a previous report from Briefly News, Faith Nketsi recently shared that several Turkey-based doctors have offered her free procedures.

However, Faith bragged about her snatched body, saying she didn't need any work done.

