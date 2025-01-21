SA Concerned As Faith Nketsi Gets Offered Free Procedures in Turkey: “You’re Falling off the Bone”
- Faith Nketsi revealed that several Turkey-based doctors have offered her free procedures
- The reality TV star bragged about her snatched body, saying she didn't need any work done
- Peeps were concerned about the alleged offer, saying Faith had done more than enough work on herself
Faith Nketsi says she turned down several offers for free procedures and raised alarm bells among some netizens.
Faith Nketsi gloats about hourglass body
Reality TV personality Faith Nketsi claims she was offered free procedures by several clinics in Turkey.
The Have Faith star bragged about her snatched waist, alluding to not needing any work done because she was already perfect as she is:
"So many of these Turkey clinics DM me asking if I want a free procedure. Like, babes, have you seen me? I’m good, thanks."
Netizens react to Faith Nketsi's post
Peeps raised the BBL allegations and accused Faith of having already gone under the knife, hence not needing more work done.
This comes after her snatched figure raised eyebrows, with some netizens claiming she may be on Ozempic:
Zwanemangetheh shaded:
"Winners know when to stop."
Burnerburnerac5 bashed Faith:
"Yes, you've had quite enough, you're falling off the bone."
Saltiesunmasked threw shade:
"Yes, we have all seen you. Lay off the Ozempic."
Rose031090 said:
"You need to give us your doctor's details, he did a great job. 10 years later, and you still look peng."
Meanwhile, some fans offered to go in Faith's place:
ROCH_LEEN said:
"Free? Tell them your cousin needs a reduction; my sister wants one so bad."
sibongilenkosi6 asked:
"Can you please ask them if I can go on your behalf?"
VinjwaZandile hinted:
"I’m in need of that free procedure."
Sne_Khathi posted:
"I wish they could do my teeth for free, they are the worst."
Faith Nketsi shows off famous dance moves
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Faith Nketsi showing off her twerk moves.
Mzansi is convinced she may have attempted to revive the dance career that made her famous.
