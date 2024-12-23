Faith Nketsi had social media buzzing when she showed off her snatched body

The reality TV star flaunted her sculpted tummy and abs, and fans declared her body goals

Meanwhile, others had questions and said something was not make sure about Faith's body

Faith Nketsi's hourglass figure sparked mixed reactions. Images: faith.nketsi

What waist? Mzansi gave Faith Nketsi a bombastic side eye after seeing new photos of her snatched figure.

Faith Nketsi flaunts hourglass body

Faith Nketsi has finally updated her photo gallery with new snaps, and put other stomachs to shame when she showed off her rock-hard abs.

The Have Faith star enjoyed an outing with her pal, and couldn't resist flaunting her all-black look.

She rocked a cut-out body suit with an AlexanderWang mini skirt and completed the look with a Dior purse and stunning Tom Ford padlock heels valued at over R16K:

Mzansi weighs in on Faith Nketsi's look

Netizens can't get enough of Faith's figure and said she was body goals:

tholakele_princess declared:

"Yoh, I'm not eating meat anymore. Your figure, girl!"

her_prettiestproblem_ hyped Faith up:

"Excuse me, ma'am. This is IG, not an art exhibit."

rebaonasegoje said:

"Faith, I'm out of compliments."

temamkhulandle posted:

"They can never make me hate you."

Meanwhile, others had questions about Faith's physique, saying something was amiss.

This wouldn't be the first time her body came into scrutiny, as a number of netizens claim she has fallen off.

SeemeSimyyyy asked:

"What’s on your stomach?"

siyabonga1606 was stunned:

"Eh, what happened to Faith?"

Gugu_le2 said:

"Ai man, that belly button is not make sure."

dineokxxx17217 wrote:

"I prefer the thick Faith, the skinny one I don’t like at all, she looks sick."

