Faith Nketsi had social media buzzing when she dropped a video showing off her twerking skills

Her sultry moves reminded fans of her Queen Twerk days, many of whom looked back at her rise to stardom

Meanwhile, others claim Faith isn't who she used to be and would never return to her former glory

Faith Nketsi showed off her sultry twerk moves. Images: faith.nketsi

Faith Nketsi's video had netizens wondering whether she was reviving the infamous Queen Twerk era.

Faith Nketsi twerks in new video

Our girl, Faith Nketsi, recently celebrated her 30th birthday, and it seems she wanted to show fans that she still got it.

The Have Faith star shared a video twerking to Glorilla's Wanna Be in her living room, wearing shorts and a cropped top that exposed her teenie tiny waist.

Formerly known as Queen Twerk, the mother of one built a career for herself as a dancer backed by her squad, the Pro Twerkers.

Her name is tainted with scandals, from leaked videos to a controversial marriage. However, Faith continues to weather the storm, keeping her head high and her waist moving from left to right.

Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared her video:

Mzansi reacts to Faith Nketsi's video

Netizens can't get enough of Faith's moves and confidence:

hazelwii1 showed love to Faith:

"I love that she hasn't changed into a "prayer warrior" after her divorce and remained a city girl. That's true self-esteem."

_officialMoss declared:

"No one will ever make me hate this girl."

Euu_Geee posted:

"This girl is hot!"

Meanwhile, others dragged her over her past and claimed she had lost her flare:

Lungi_Thee said:

"We haven't forgotten how they hit her with a foreign object."

tina52762 claimed:

"She forgot her Queen Twerk skills."

NGAMULA07 wrote:

"Even if she turns into an angel. I still have that video stuck in my head."

Faith Nketsi shows off snatched waist

In more Faith Nketsi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's hourglass figure.

While many fans admired her snatched waist, some netizens were convinced she had done something to alter her appearance.

