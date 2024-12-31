Businesswoman Faith Nketsi recently had social media buzzing when she celebrated her 30th birthday

South Africans were surprised when they learned the reality TV star was younger than she appears

Meanwhile, others questioned the reality TV star's lifestyle and wondered if she will get married again

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi celebrates her 30th birthday. Images: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi had social media buzzing on Monday, 30 December when she celebrated her 30th birthday.

The businesswoman and influencer celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends, family, and her daughter, Sky who recently turned two.

This is in contrast to her 29th birthday when she shared a steamy video on her social media account which went viral. The reality TV star flaunted her blossom and was covered in mud from head to toe in a brown suit in the viral video.

Her celebrity friends such as Bonang took to her comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

South Africans react to her 30th birthday

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of the influencer Faith Nketsi on his X account to announce her 30th birthday.

South Africans revealed on social media that they were surprised that Nketsi was only turning 30 as they thought she was much older.

@ThaboCollin4 said:

"For a 30 year old she's lived. She's lived for her age man. And they say life begins at 40, so you know there's more coming up."

@Setlha7 replied:

"I thought she was older. I mean she has been around from the days of Queen Twerk."

@Melo_Malebo replied:

"She’s an amazing mom, happy birthday to her."

@mykhails wrote:

"So she’s been in ‘business’ at such a young age? Shame man!"

@Ndabzito1 replied:

"She is only 30 years old. This person lived more than 100 years already."

@Jessica_Rarah said:

"The age they finally start finding Jesus, when he was never lost."

