DJ Lamiez Holworthy is a stunning woman, and her style choices have been creating a buzz as fans love the looks that she comes up with

The South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy has stepped out in several outfits that have amassed quite the reaction from Mzansi

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's taste ranges from an African aesthetic, Disney references and even a Beyonce-inspired look

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is one stylish lady. The DJ constantly puts in effort to give fans a look when she steps out.

DJ lamiez Holworthy has an undeniable sense of style as she constantly shows out with some epic outfits. Image: /Instagram/@ lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has had jaws dropping with looks ranging from classic to culturally relevant. Briefly News put together some of DJ Lamiez Holworthy is most iconic outfits.

1. DJ lamiez Holworthy in Beyonce inspired number for Durban July

DJ lamiez Holworthy impressed at the Durban July with her black sleeveless dress. The dress was not ordinary as it referenced Beyonce's dress for P Diddy's 50th birthday.

The choice was perfect because the Durban July theme was honey, and she chose to reference the queen bee, Beyonce's dress. Many appreciated the original interpretation of the theme.

2. DJ lamiez Holworthy as Disney's Pocahontas

DJ Lamiez Holworthy celebrated her birthday in 2022 in style with a costume party. Lamiez had a complete hair transformation when she dressed up as Disney's Pocahontas.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy looked like a beautiful Disney princess on her birthday. Many loved Lamiez's hairstyle switch from her usual frohawk.

3. DJ lamiez Holworthy in Amaxhosa outfit

DJ Holworthy loves a local South African designer. In another hit look, DJ Lamiez is dressed head-to-toe in the South African fashion band Maxhosa in a post.

The DJ is sporting an Amaxhosa three-piece of a bralette, a skirt and a cardigan. The piece is in complementary blue colours and a colourful Xhosa print that is the brand's signature. DJ lamiez Holworthy paired the ensemble with some equally colourful Nikes.

4. Lamiez Holworthy as an African princess warrior

DJ lamiez Holworthy spotted two looks on her birthday for her social media posts. The stylish DJ Lamiez Holworthy was also a black princess warrior on her 30th birthday.

Many loved her signature frohawk that lay in beautiful coils in her birthday pictures. DJ lamiez Holworthy was definitely giving warrior vibes in a seashell top and beaded necklace complete with tribal face paintings and arm cuffs.

5. DJ Lamiez Holworthy featuring a local designer Orapeleng Modutle

The DJ wore a stunning dress designed by Orapeleng Modutle. The dress is a golden number with a stylish high-thigh opening. The body of the dress is beaded with symmetrical verticle Lines.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy says the breathtaking look was put together in the day. Many loved the dress as they flooded the post with compliments on her amazing look.

"I'm so honoured": Lamiez Holworthy on becoming the new face of Era by DJ Zinhle

Briefly News previously reported that popular Mzansi DJ Lamiez Holworthy has shared that she has joined DJ Zinhle's team. The stunner has been an avid supporter of the Era by DJ Zinhle's brand.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lamiez revealed that she is the new face of the growing brand and said she was honoured to be joining the winning team. The news got the star's followers, including DJ Zinhle, excited. The award-winning singer headed to the comments section to welcome Lamiez to the Era family.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News