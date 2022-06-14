Lamiez Holworthy stunned Mzansi with a spontaneous Pocahontas-inspired hairstyle change in celebration of her birthday

DJ Lamiez Holworthy looks drop-dead gorgeous in her new hairstyle that she showed off in a series of snaps

Lamiez Holworthy's supporters could not stop raving about the beauty's breathtaking portraits that she shared on social media

Beloved DJ Lamiez Holworthy has tongue wagging with her latest hairstyle switch. Lamiez looks stunning just in time for her 30th birthday.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy welcomed her 30th birthday in style, dressed as Pocahontas. She looked amazing as she danced the night away, and Mzansi was in awe. Image: Instagram/@lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy made a complete hair transformation with netizens' jaws dropping for days.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy celebrates 30th birthday in style

According to ZAlebs, Lamiez marked her 30th birthday by switching from her fresh pixie cut twists to long straight black hair. Lamiez looks stunning in the middle part waist-length hair.

To her followers' delight, Lamiez was barely recognisable when she dressed up as Pocahontas for her themed birthday celebration. Celebrity friends commented on the post wishing Lamiez a happy birthday.

Socialite Ayanda Thabethe commented:

"Happiest birthday beautiful."

Actress Minnie Dlamini commented:

"I believe "

Presenter Maps Maponyane wrote:

"More like Pocahotness! Happy Birthday Sis! Wishing you many more and all of the blessings "

DJ Lamiez Holworthy blows Mzansi away with new hairstyle for 30th birthday

Fans could not stop flooding the DJ with compliments across social media, with one netizen who was stunned by the change and had trouble recognising the DJ.

On Instgram, fans could all agree that Lamiez is gorgeous.

@sindane_samukelisiwe commented:

"Look at the queen! "

@ngobeniholly commented:

"The hair suits youHappy birthday my fav "

@teddy_lala_ commented:

"Enjoy you birthday to the fullest...You look amazing."

@nwaich wrote:

"Nothing says Princess Warrior more than this!!! Happy birthday ❤️"

Source: Briefly News