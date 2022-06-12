Boity Thulo shared some amazing snaps from her holiday in Paris, she posed in front of some iconic landmarks

She shared snaps of herself in front of the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe as well as many others as she took her fans with her on her holiday

Celebrities and fans took to the comment section and one thing that they all agreed on was that she and Anton Jeftha made a beautiful couple

Boity Thulo is having a blast in the City of Lights and she is taking her fans with her by sharing some amazing snaps of her holiday.

She and Anton Jeftha posted their latest pics on Instagram of themselves enjoying a host of amazing activities such as riding in a hot air balloon and visiting the Eiffel Tower.

Boity shared some stunning snaps from his vacation in Paris. Photo credit: @boity

Source: Instagram

Friends and fans took to the comment section to share their reactions to Boity's stunning holiday photos and some people had some serious fomo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Earlier she shared other snaps of her trip to Paris and she visited some iconic landmarks in the European city.

Celebs shared their reactions to the amazing snaps of her holiday

refilwemodiselle:

"I love this for you. You look so at peace Mamas @boity ❤️."

thuliphongolo:

"What a beautiful couple "

londie_london_official:

"Love is beautiful "

thesihlendaba:

"❤️FAVES‼️ ❤️"

Her regular fans also had a lot to say about the stunning snaps

l.e.s.l.i.e_worldwide:

"You are out in Paris we still waiting for that fire track with felo."

masweetiez:

"You two are a match made in heaven….by God Himself. I love you ."

shaolin3060:

"I now pronounce you Mr n Mrs whether u like it or not, love is a beautiful thing guys, keep that fire burning."

tumiejava:

"I love love this Mzansi power couple ♥️♥️♥️."

"Some cars are worth that bag": SA reacts to Boity's R76k handbag & R15k+ pumps

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the price of Boity's handbag and shoes has set tongues wagging on social media. The rapper showed of her R76 000 Christian Dior bag and J'adior Slingback Pumps worth R15 400.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared the snap of Boity flaunting her lux items. The pic divided social media users on the timeline.

Some people shared that the expensive bag and shoes the star rocked were fake while others shared that she was only advertising them. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions from tweeps who saw the snap.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News