Venda musician Makhadzi has official proof that she is a South African music staple with her latest achievement

The beloved musician celebrated having multiple music plaques across her unbelievable discography

Fans and celebrities congratulated Makhadzi on her success as she shared her latest win on social media

Makhadzi, responsible for hit after hit, now has a plethora of music plaques to her name after recently achieving 13 for her latest music.

Makhadzi celebrated her 13 plaques for music copies sold and two songs reaching double platinum. Image: Instagram/@makhadzisa

The singer is responsible for hits such as Mjolo featuring Lindo and her hit album Kokovha. Makhadzi has made countrywide hits, and her plaques are proof of her genius.

Makhadzi celebrates having 13 music plaques

Makhadzi shared the latest plaques on her Instagram. In the post, she details that her three singles have gone platinum. Zwivhuya went platinum, while Ghanama and Mjolo reached double platinum.

The musician also thanked a record label, Open-Mic Productions, for her evident success. According to the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA), South Africa's platinum status is reached after 25 000 copies of music are sold, while double platinum is 40 000 copies sold. Makhadzi's wins are rare and show that she is one of the biggest artists in the country.

Celebrities and fans congratulate Makhadzi's music plaques

Industry peers took to Makhadzi's comments to wish her congratulations.

Dancer Bontle Modise commented:

"Chomi this is incredible ❤️"

Celeste Ntuli commented:

"Congratulations!!"

Makhadzi posted a hilarious photo of herself sleeping with all her 13 plaques.

Reality TV star Somizi commented:

"I can't wait to see you and give you a congratulations hug."

Enhle Mbali added:

"Congratulations sis."

Singer Nomfundo Moh wrote:

"Congratulations queen❤️you deserve all this and even more❤️"

Fans commented how happy they were for Makhadzi's wins that reflect her hard work.

@cindylusindiso commented:

"So proud of you Queen ❤️ You deserve all good things."

@thelmahmokwatedi

"You've really worked so hard.."

@reagile_makenna

"Blessings on blessings to you."

@vivacious_tigrees_queeny

"You deserve this you the best talented female artist around Africa. I love your passion, keep it up love ❤️"

@daniella_amd

"Congratulations, all your songs are amazing, you deserve this and more."

@rayze_rsa

"Wow Makhadzi, you're a true legend!"

Makhadzi's EP reaches gold status: 'Matorokisi' singer busts cool moves in video

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi took to social media recently to announce that her latest EP, Pain Ya Jealous, has reached gold status. The excited singer's recent project had smash hits such as Kulakwe, Woza Woza and Nisarengi.

The Limpopo-born artist celebrated the milestone with a new dance challenge. She also used the opportunity to promote her upcoming track.

