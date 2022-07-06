DJ Lamiez Holworthy did not come to play with her Durban July outfit that turned heads on social media

The hitmaker decided to go all the way to the USA for inspiration; she rocked a Beyoncé-inspired black gown that left peeps salivating

Her fans and followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise as they dished their thoughts on the fit

Lamiez Holworthy did not come to play at the Durban July on Saturday. The hitmaker turned heads with a black velvet dress complete with matching gloves.

Lamiez Holworthy showed up at the Durban July in a dress that looked similar to Beyoncé's gown. Image: @beyonce and @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Social media users couldn't help but notice that Lamiez's elegant gown bore a striking resemblance to the one that Beyoncé Knowles wore to hip hop icon P Diddy's 50th birthday.

According to OkMzansi, the stunner oozed elegance in the velvet gown that had a dramatic style at the top. She accessorised the look with matching heels and a black clutch. She wrote:

"You want honey? Sure I’ll serve you honey- just LANGNESE BLACK FOREST HONEY,honey."

Lamiez Holwothy's Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to comment on the star's stylish look.

@let.lotl0 said:

"no ways, you came full force on this one, looking so beautiful at all times."

@the_boujee_traveller commented:

"You didn’t have to snap this hard baby bathong."

@mandeesarh added:

"You look so perfect ❤️, you ate and left no crumbs."

@preciousrosinah noted:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️wow your so beautiful."

@tshego_lakes_ said:

"You are so gorgeous."

