One skilled young woman rocked the Durban July with an incredible self-made opulent-looking dress

Twitter user @NokuzothaNtuli, Nokuzotha, shared her sewing skills when she showed netizens what she made for the Durban July 2022

The young woman showed that you do not have to break the bank to have an extravagant outfit

Nokuzotha is a young seamstress who showed off her work on social media. A young lady had to be at the Durban July but needed a suitable dress within two days.

Sewing your own clothes is an underrated hobby, and this lady showed why it is a useful skill to have as she made her own Durban July outfit. Image: Twitter/@NokuzothaNtuli

Nokuzotha decided to take charge and make her own dress, which turned out breathtaking. The woman did not make a simple design as it looked like she dedicated much time to haute couture.

Seamstress wows with Durban July DIY dress

Nokuzotha is one of the lucky people who can make their clothing. When it was time for the Durban July, the young lady did not despair when she had nothing to wear. Instead, she opted to make a proper number that had netizens amazed by her handiwork when she shared her snaps.

Nokuzotha looked stunning in her uniquely ruffled dress. The ruffles are in an upright position as they cascade across her body to create a flower petal-like effect.

Netizens who saw the dress wear in awe, especially after the young lady said it took her two days to make the dress. The seamstress shared her details for those interested in their own dresses.

Many were impressed as they showered the young lady with compliments and even wanted the seamstress to make some dresses.

@FortunateKgomo commented:

"That is one hottie of a dress."

@Yanda4President commented:

"Honest would want you to make my matric dress next year"

@VincentNkuna12 commented:

"Very nice dress darling you look divine "

@KabeloMook commented:

"Love the colour And the design is gorgeous"

@PholosoM_

"I want."

@PriscillaNkoan1 commented:

"You looked absolutely beautiful "

