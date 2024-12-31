An old video of Pearl Thusi participating in the 2003 Miss South Africa Teen pageant is making the rounds online

It seems not everyone knew about the media personality's time in the entertainment industry

Mzansi couldn't help but admire Pearl's undeniable beauty and strides in the contest

Fans were today years old when they learned about Pearl Thusi's time in the world of pageantry.

Pearl Thusi shines on Miss SA Teen stage

Pearl Thusi is once again topping the social media trends list; however, this time, it's for the right reasons.

Fans showed love to the actress-turned-DJ after a video of her participation in the 2003 Miss South Africa Teen found its way to people's timelines.

Pearl dazzled the stage with her stunning smile and afro and was crowned the first princess in the contest. She would later go on to win Miss KwaZulu-Natal in 2005 before launching a career in entertainment.

Twitter (X) user salty_unmasked shared a video from the contest that captured Pearl's confidence on stage and excitement after receiving the crown:

Mzansi shows love to Pearl Thusi

People couldn't believe how far Pearl had come in the entertainment industry and admired her striking, ageless beauty in the contest and resilience:

AviweHloyi was stunned:

"How many lives has she lived? We need a biopic, like a documentary; this is insane!"

Nelisiwe94 said:

"Pearl has always been beautiful, shem."

She_giwu showed love to Pearl:

"They can’t make me hate you, Mama. Pearl is a sweetheart."

only_Shakespear posted:

"Nchooh! Look how cute she was with that stuttering. What happened to her?"

butimotsitsi added:

"She has always been beautiful."

gatsoMicrogreen was surprised:

"Yoh, she was so innocent, my God."

Pearl Thusi complains about single life

