Pearl Thusi recently attempted to rock a crowd in one of her performances and apparently failed dismally

The actress-turned-DJ's latest set had netizens asking questions and criticising her skills behind the decks

Mzansi threw shade at Pearl and continued to bash her DJing career despite her busy schedule

Netizens threw shade at Pearl Thusi’s DJ set. Images: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

It looks like Pearl Thusi failed to hit the mark with her DJ set, and Mzansi's criticism was anything but constructive.

Pearl Thusi shows off DJing skills

Months after officially launching her career as a DJ, Pearl Thusi has been booked and busy and gets to party with fans from all around the country.

In one of her latest performances, the Real Black Pearl star gave club-goers a lively show and brought out some dance moves while geeking over her Amapiano transition.

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the video of Pearl showing off her skills and her camerawoman losing their mind at the DJ's talent:

Mzansi weighs in on Pearl Thusi's DJ set

Sadly, it appears Pearl was the only one feeling her set as netizens were quick to criticise it, saying she was only doing it for the bag:

jacksinthumule8 said:

"Haikhona, bills gotta be paid, I guess. This is why I hate the struggle."

Mbalie707 pointed out:

"Something seems to be wrong here; I'm not sure what."

Melusi_Mokone asked:

"Is she doing it correctly? Don’t want to waste my precious data."

LadyAbahambe said:

"This thing of thinking just because you can select tracks then you're a DJ needs to stop."

Kalanga_Mafiaa was curious:

"Kanti, what happened to Hollywood? I thought they said she was the next Charlize Theron."

AyandakhumaloDj wrote:

"So will find out that most female DJs are unemployed because now most women want to be DJs, even the famous ones."

Pearl Thusi talks about failed business

In more Pearl Thusi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the former actress talking about her failed alcohol business.

She spoke about the challenges her brand, Black Rose, faced in making sales, and some netizens felt she needed a stronger marketing team.

Source: Briefly News