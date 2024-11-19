South African media personality Pearl Thusi recently announced the unveiling of her new reality TV show, The Real Black Pearl

The preview video of the star's reality show was shared on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens weren't impressed by the content on the show, as some thought she didn't have to have one

Netizens are not feeling Pearl Thusi's reality TV show.

South African controversial media personality Pearl Thusi recently announced the coming of her new reality TV show, The Real Black Pearl, which premiered on BET not so long ago.

Recently, many netizens weren't impressed by Pearl Thusi's first episode of her reality show after the controversial Musa Khawula posted a preview video of how the show's content looked on his Twitter (X) page.

The blogger and gossipmonger captioned the clip:

"A look inside Pearl Thusi's reality show 'The Real Black Pearl'. The Real Black Pearl airs on Saturdays at 19H30 on BET channel 129."

Watch the video below:

Netizens unimpressed by Pearl Thusi's show

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the media personality's new reality show, with some saying she needed one. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"This reality show was unnecessary."

@SdomaneVanWyk commented:

"If they don't show her taking substances I can't mention, then there is no reality on this show."

@missclassique_ said:

"Respectfully it’s giving nothing and I’ve watched both episodes."

@Lover_Mxxn responded:

"They should give Dineo Ranaka another season, not these boring people."

@Lira_tweets replied:

"She’s not that interesting for an entire show dedicated only to her."

@Turb_Krwala mentioned:

"I watched episode 1, and it’s boring."

@Lumka_Mabotha responded:

"I've watched episode two, and it was very boring. I won't be watching it again."

