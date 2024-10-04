South African actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi has announced that she has a reality TV show in the works

The reality TV show, The Real Pearl Thusi, will debut on BET channel 129 on Saturday, 9 November

Netizens are not interested in the show, and people are seemingly dragging Pearl Thusi for copying DJ Zinhle

'The Real Pearl Thusi' will debut on BET Africa. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, @pearlthusi on Instagram

Pearl Thusi has joined the reality TV show gang. The star announced that her show, The Real Pearl Thusi, will debut on BET Africa channel 129 on Saturday, 9 November.

Pearl Thusi's reality TV show announced

Mama Panther shared the news on Instagram with an epic promo video. In the video, she attached a call between herself and her mother in which she informed her that she now has a reality TV show.

"A beautiful conversation between a mother and her daughter @pearlthusi announces her new reality show, coming soon to your screens. 📺#BETPEARLTHUSI starts Saturday 09 Nov 19:30 CAT exclusive to BET."

SA reacts to Pearl Thusi's reality TV show

Mzansi is dragging Pearl Thusi for copying DJ Zinhle, who also has a reality TV show on BET called DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.

@Barffoon said:

"Oh, I see it now. These people play long games. Create drama around your life for a year and then start a reality TV show in the second year. The problem is that they never address the drama. Just like Kelly Khumalo, we were expecting to hear about Senzo in that show, but she mized it."

@visse_ss mentioned:

'Can’t wait to see Pearl turn all that negativity into a celebration of success! Your hate is just the background music for her winning soundtrack."

@Violetta5050 argued:

"We will not be watching."

@XUFFLER added:

"I wonder who wants to know about her life 😭"

@Happiness24l said:

"Pearl is those friends that copy everything you do."

@IamEmmanie_H said:

"Her league is way too low compared to Dj Zinhle. What's interesting about her that will make us to watch her show? Nothing, Lutho, Zilt, DOLOLO."

