Pearl Thusi responded to Thobeka Majozi's birthday post, where she revealed that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her

The response had Mzansi roasting Pearl Thusi on Twitter (X), accusing her of not being sympathetic

Majozi accused her baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest, of cheating on her while their son battled cancer

Pearl Thusi always gets on the wrong side of Twitter (X). Recently, she was called out for being unsympathetic towards Thobeka Majozi; however, some fans argue that her post was deliberately misunderstood.

Pearl Thusi responded to Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal. Image: @pearlthusi, @casspernyovest, @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi reacts to Thobeka's post

Reacting to the shocking news of Cassper Nyovest's infidelity, under Thobeka Majozi's post, Pearl Thusi gave a simple response that was taken out of context.

Majozi shared a reel on Instagram, celebrating her birthday by reliving the most daunting experience of being in and out of the hospital because Khotso was diagnosed with cancer. What made people angry was when she revealed that her baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest, cheated on her with his now-wife, Pulane Mojaki.

However, Pearl responded by saying: "Love this for you."

Taking to X, @ChrisExcel102 posted a screenshot of Pearl's response saying:

"I think sis Pearl Thusi is really using the substance we cannot mention."

Pearl Thusi gets roasted

Peeps did not take too long to roast Pearl Thusi, accusing her of not being sympathetic. While others understood what she meant by that.

@Lwazi_Sola added:

"No, man I think she means she is happy that girl is in a better place now after all she's been through 😂"

@Sinazozo3 shared:

"But she means that she’s happy that Thobeka has found grace and healing..learn to read with comprehension."

@okjabu mentioned:

"You just wanted to say this 🤣🤣"

@ADS_ZAR stated:

"Lol they are finishing her 🤦‍♂️"

@Heldah19 asked:

"She loves what for her?? I’m lost 😞."

Stilo Magolide trolls Cassper in old video

In a previous report from Briefly News, netizens pulled out an old video of Stilo Magolide questioning Cassper Nyovest's marriage to Pulane Mojaki.

This follows his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, who revealed that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her with Pulane while their son was sick.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News