Cassper Nyovest posted pictures of him living his best life after the bombshell claims made by his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi

Majozi was celebrating her birthday with a heartfelt post on how she and her son Khotso were in and out of the hospital while he was battling cancer

In the midst of that, Thobeka revealed that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her with his now-wife Pulane Mojaki

An unbothered Cassper Nyovest enjoys a getaway in Dubai, and social media users are gunning for him. His post came hours after his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, made startling claims.

Cassper Nyovest jetted off to Dubai amid Thobeka Majozi's shocking claims. Image: @casspernyovest, @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

What is Cassper up to amid cheating rumours?

On Wednesday, Thobeka Majozi celebrated her 32nd birthday, reflecting on her journey as a mother with a child diagnosed with cancer. The emotional post dropped bombshells about how her baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest, cheated on her while she and Khotso had to be in and out of the hospital.

To make matters worse, Cassper Nyovest allegedly cheated on her with Pulane Mojaki, who he later married.

Unbothered by the noise, Cassper posted a video of him on a yacht sipping beer with his friend Capo.

Mzansi rips into Cassper Nyovest

Netizens did not hold back on the insults and judgements towards Cassper Nyovest when they flooded Cassper's comments section.

thuso_malik joked:

"I saw a comment that says “ wa bhora ledi hips tsa basadi “😭😭😭 I’m still dying 😭😭😭"

therealsiyah exclaimed:

"READ THE ROOM SANA!"

bunnyzulu said:

"She was definitely right about the timing ☹️"

theporsh_one responded:

"I know you don’t care but I shall never see you the same again 🤮"

honourable_kaymo argued:

"My only curiosity is “How do you build a future with a woman who didn’t give a damn about your son’s health or life, and was actually happy to have you all to herself while a part of you is fighting for it’s innocent life” make that make sense🥺 then you expect that same woman to love and take care of the same child when he comes for a visit, aii shem 🚮 nisi khulumisa kakhulu."

sindiswa_maje shared:

"Sometimes learn to read the room, posting this after the mother of your child revealed the heartbreaking journey she had to go through regarding YOUR son’s health shows some lack of empathy towards her and what she went through. The timing of this post is off and it’s disappointing coming from someone who has found God and has acknowledged PUBLICLY that you have wronged the mother of your child."

sthandiwe advised:

"Your attitude downplays and undermines the seriousness and sensitivity of the issue your Babey Mama shared for public consumption bro. A person of your public standing should have not posted anything but instead reach out to the woman and other relevant family members to trash out proper solutions on this issue."

Mzansi unearths video of Stilo Magolide

In a previous report from Briefly News, netizens pulled out an old video of Stilo Magolide ripping into Cassper Nyovest's marriage to Pulane and his sudden religious beliefs.

Mzansi ripped into Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki, saying their marriage was doomed and that Stilo was right.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News