Social media users pulled out an old video of Stilo Magolide questioning Cassper Nyovest's marriage and sudden religious beliefs

This comes after his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, revealed that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her with Pulane while their son was sick

Netizens ripped into Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Mojaki, saying their marriage is doomed because they are vile

Stilo Magolide questioned Cassper Nyovest's life choices, including his sudden marriage to Pulane Mojaki and religious journey, in a viral video.

Stilo Magolide was one of the few vocal people about Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki. Image

Source: Instagram

What Stilo Magolide had to say about Cassper

Social media is buzzing following Thobeka Majozi's recent social media post celebrating her birthday. In it, she exposed her baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Mojaki.

Following the major files, Mzansi netizens pulled out an old video of Stilo Magolide questioning Cassper Nyovest's sudden marriage and his newfound faith.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Pastor, what is going on? One minute, you drop an album, and the next minute, you find God; I thought that you had God the whole time. The next minute you married, and ten bodyguards.

"I feel like so much is going on, and we missed a lot of episodes, so please tell us… I’m very confused, my dawg. How you moving is wild."

X user @_Hybreed_ shared the video with the caption:

"Stilo Magolide warned us about Cassper Nyovest."

Thobeka drops major files on birthday

On her birthday, Thobeka Majozi revealed some heartbreaking information about her son Khotso, saying he was diagnosed with cancer at eight months. While being in and out of the hospital, Bexx claimed that Cassper Nyovest cheated on her with Pulane.

"The woman knew me, my son's condition and made no mistake with flaunting their relationship. After finding out, he ended it with her and tried to make amends with me. I couldn’t trust someone who could hurt me at my lowest or allow another woman to disrespect his woman."

Mzansi trolls Cassper Nyovest

Reacting to Stilo Magolide's video, netizens ripped into Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Mojaki.

@freshlyk1 laughed:

"I love how y’all decide to involve yourselves! Warned us😂🤣"

@BarbNika0316 mentioned:

"He knew what was going on because he's Thobeka's friend."

@mamtungwa_ shared:

"I like Stilo even more now because of this. He is vindicated!"

Mzansi reacts to Cassper cheating on Thobeka

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, shared how he cheated on her while their son was fighting for his life in the hospital.

South Africans are picking Cassper apart for being a horrible father and partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News