Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile has named the best player in the Premier Soccer League this season after being tipped by many to win the award at the end of this season.

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The Buccaneers delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, a result that saw them climb back to the top of the league table with Mamelodi Sundowns engaged in the CAF Champions League.

Pirates opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Tshepang Moremi set up Yanela Mbuthuma, who finished with a precise header inside the box.

The Sea Robbers doubled their lead before half-time through Oswin Appollis after cutting in from the left and firing a composed strike into the net from the right side.

Mofokeng then added the third goal in the 58th minute, unleashing a bold first-time effort from distance to seal the win. The result stretched Orlando Pirates’ unbeaten league run to eight matches and moved them two points clear at the summit with 58 points.

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Mofokeng names best player in PSL

Mofokeng has publicly praised his teammate at Orlando Pirates, Appollis, calling him the best player in the Betway Premiership this season.

Appollis joined the Soweto giants in the summer from Polokwane City and has been influential in the club's successful run under Abdeslam Ouaddou so far this campaign.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Mofokeng posted a photo of himself and Appollis with the caption:

“Best player in the PSL @oswinappollis.”

The former Polokwane City forward has now contributed to 20 goals this season (11 goals and 9 assists), marking an impressive debut campaign for the club, while Mofokeng has recorded 11 goals and 8 assists, totalling 19 goal contributions.

The two South African internationals are hoping to continue their impressive form in the league in their next match against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, 26 April.

Reactions as Mofokeng names best PSL player

Mahlatse Maps said:

"And also, Appolis believes Mofokeng is the best player in the PSL. Real recognises real🏴‍☠️🖤."

Mphakamisi Nongongo shared:

"While others say there's an agenda pushing for Mofokeng to be player of the season ...mara the boy is so humble and passing it to his fellow teammate 🏴‍☠️"

Lade RHymes

2 of the best players in the league, they're literally farming in this league now.. they're waay too talented for South African. that's when you know they'll definitely leave for European clubs, especially after the World Cup. We've seen it with Ribeiro too, he was way too good for this league, and he left (picked the wrong club though)"

Mbukwe Yanga Dee

Appolis had a wonderful season both club and on the international stage, it's a pity people love Rele more than him , that's why the majority will say rele deserves it.

Simlindile Dzele

Rele is an honest kid he knows very well that he didn't start the season well, and Apollis has been performing since game 1 till now, Rele started performing well towards the end of 1st leg.

Ntsikelelo Zulu

He is right Appollis is something else...the guy is unmarkable.

Mofokeng tipped to win PSL big award

Briefly News also reported that Mofokeng has been tipped to win the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year award after his amazing performance for Orlando Pirates so far this season.

The Pirates star has been one of the best players in the Betway Premiership since the start of 2026, and his performance has helped the Bucs continue to fight for the league title.

Source: Briefly News