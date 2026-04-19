Mamelodi Sundowns are arguably the best team in the Premier Soccer League since the start of the second half of the 2025-26 season.

The first half of the campaign wasn't a favourable one of Miguel Cardoso and his boy but since the start of 2026 the Brazilians have enjoyed successful run, which has now led them in to another CAF Champions League final after reaching the same stage of the competition last but eventually lost to the winners Pyramids FC.

Masandawana good run of form in the second half of the season is credited to the players and the coach, but one player has been singled out as best among the rest.

An expert has come out to name the pretoria giants best player since the start of this year and gave a valid reason behing his choice.

Sundowns best player in 2025

Football analyst Uche Anuma while chatting with Briefly News, named Brayan Leon as the best player in Sundowns squad in 2026.

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The South American striker joined the PSL giants during the January transer window and has gone on to make positive impact since making his debut.

He scored on his debut for the Brazilians and has now led them to the final of the CAF Champions League scoring in both legs against Esperance de Tunis in the semi-finals.

"Mamelodi Sundowns have loads of players who have switched gears since the start of the year and their performances have propelled the recent success the club are enjoying," he said.

"That being said, I go with Brayan Leon as Sundowns best player in the second half of the ongoing season. He has scored crucial and decisive goals for the Brazilians.

"Special shoutout to Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, and Khuliso Mudau. They've also put in a good shift this year, but Leon stood out for me for some reason."

Why Leon is Sundowns' best player

Anuma went further to explain the reason behind chosing Leon as Sundowns's best player in the second half of the season after listing other players who were also impressive.

"Leon came from South America in the middle of the season, and became the reason Sundowns are in the CAF Champions League final and are in pole position to win the Betway Premiership due to his decisive goals," he added.

"I understand some might argue that it's not about goals alone, but you would agree with me that goals are the most important aspect of the game, and it determines the winner."

Source: Briefly News