Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has issued an emotional appeal to South African football following his team’s qualification for consecutive CAF Champions League finals.

The reigning South African champions edged past the Tunisian side with a 1–0 victory, securing their place in the final of Africa’s premier club competition.

In recent months, Cardoso has repeatedly highlighted the need for the Premier Soccer League to better support clubs involved in the advanced stages of continental tournaments, especially in relation to scheduling and recovery time. This concern resurfaced after Sundowns were not afforded a full week of preparation ahead of their first-leg clash against Esperance.

Speaking to SABC Sport after the match, Cardoso said: “I want to appeal to South Africa to rally behind all clubs representing the country in international competitions.

“South Africans should take pride in what their teams have achieved over the years — SuperSport United, Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates last season, and Mamelodi Sundowns consistently over time.

“It is crucial to create the right conditions for these clubs to thrive and make an impact, because everyone wants South African football to compete at the highest level internationally.

“At the same time, you can see the happiness it brings — but it requires being physically ready. That is how success is built at Sundowns, and my responsibility is to support the players to maintain that standard,” he added.

Source: Briefly News