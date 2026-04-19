ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula condemned US President Trump's latest claims of 'white genocide' in South Africa as racist and misleading

Trump said the United States had halted third-world migration and suspended refugee resettlement except for what he described as the persecuted of South Africans

Mbalula said there is no genocide against white South Africans and described the claims as a distortion, disinformation and racial branding

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mbalula said there is no genocide against white South Africans. Image: MbalulaFikile/X

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has sharply criticised Donald Trump following the US president's latest unsubstantiated claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa.

Refugee programme focused on South African Afrikaners

Trump made the remarks during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday night, 17 April 2026, where he updated supporters on his controversial refugee programme focused on South African Afrikaners. He said the United States had halted third-world migration and suspended refugee resettlement except for what he described as persecuted South Africans, alleging that white people were being killed because of their race. Responding to the comments, Mbalula said Trump's framing was racist and suggested it implied that black people are violent and act with impunity. He said the narrative echoed claims promoted by AfriForum and reinforced stereotypes portraying black people as uncivilised.

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Mbalula said there is no genocide against white South Africans and described the claims as a distortion, disinformation and racial branding. He said the global community supports efforts to push back against such narratives. He added that black people have historically faced systemic oppression, referencing periods such as the slave trade, Jim Crow laws and apartheid, and said he would continue to challenge the claim whenever it is made. Trump's assertions have been widely rejected by South African government officials, analysts and crime experts, who say there is no evidence of a coordinated or racially targeted campaign against white South Africans. Crime data shows that violent crime affects all communities, with the majority of victims being black South Africans.

Trump said the United States had halted third-world migration and suspended refugee resettlement. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

More stories about the white genocide claims

Kallie Kriel has publicly disagreed with Donald Trump’s claims that there is a white genocide in South Africa. The AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) made the comment during an appearance on The People's Court on eNCA. During his interview, Kriel was questioned about the white genocide narrative being pushed by the United States President.

Almost all of the refugees who streamed into the United States for the past five months are South Africans. This is according to a report by a US department, which showed that only one refugee was not South African. The US Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration provided the data. It showed that a total of 4,499 refugees were resettled in the United States.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described his May 2025 visit to the White House as a ‘spectacle’ and an ‘ambush’. The South African president made the comments during an exclusive interview, in which he discussed the infamous meeting with Donald Trump. Ramaphosa and a delegation from South Africa met with Trump and his administration at the White House.

Source: Briefly News