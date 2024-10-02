Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal is coming back to bite him after more details were revealed

The rapper's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, revealed how he cheated on her while their son was fighting for his life in the hospital

South Africans are beside themselves in shock and are picking Cassper apart for being a horrible father and partner

Mzansi was stunned after Thobeka Majozi revealed more details of Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal. Images: casspernyovest, bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Shock couldn't begin to describe Mzansi's reaction to the new details of Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal.

Thobeka Majozi addresses Cassper Nyovest's cheating

As she celebrates her birthday, Thobeka Majozi said she was filled with gratitude to God for saving her and her son, Khotso.

Briefly News reported on Bexx's heartbreaking revelations about her little boy's battle with cancer at just eight months old and spending most of his young life in the hospital.

Not only that, but she also dropped a bombshell about her baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest's escapades with other women while his son fought for his life, which ultimately led to their breakup:

"The woman knew me, my son's condition, and made no mistake in flaunting their relationship. He ended it with her and tried to make amends with me; I couldn’t trust someone who could hurt me at my lowest or allow another woman to disrespect his woman."

The rapper and his wife, Pulane, haven't been married for a year, and their scandal is already catching up to them.

Peeps react to Cassper Nyovest's scandal

Netizens had the most colourful words for Cassper after finding out how he betrayed his family:

madvonsela_ wrote:

"I never want to hear men’s hogwash about single mothers ever again!"

FiFi_Originals said:

"And then they say, 'Be selfish like men, they choose themselves', but it’s always at the expense of someone else. Men are not good people."

Lloydbhudda was shocked:

"This is genuinely evil stuff from Cassper as a father and husband."

B_Yandaa wrote:

"The sudden obsession about Jesus makes sense now."

renei_Nay was stunned:

"How evil must you be? Cheating on the mother of your child while she’s dealing with your son having cancer?"

KaNqikazi spoke on the relationship between Cassper's sister and Bexx:

"Now I understand Rakgadi and why she seems much closer to Bexx than the wife."

