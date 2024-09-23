Nota Baloyi ridiculed rapper Cassper Nyovest following a video of him rapping while holding his Billiato

The former music executive accused the SA hip hop music icon of devil-worshipping

Mzansi was unbothered by Nota's sentiments, instead, they gave Cassper his flowers for delivering dope rhymes

Nota Baloyi has dragged Cassper Nyovest over his new verse. Image: Cindy Ord, Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest ruffled Nota Baloyi's feathers when he posted a video of him rapping over a hip hop beat after giving his life to God.

Cassper accused of devil worshipping

Former music executive Nota Baloyi has never been a fan of Cassper Nyovest. The controversial figure mocked Cassper Nyovest after he posted a video of him rapping and advertising his Billiato alcoholic beverage.

Nota speculated that the SA hip hop star is a devil-worshipper disguised as someone who is spreading the word of God. Cassper turned over to God as he was baptised again, but Nota shared a different view of the rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"When the devil worshippers use the word of God to deceive the gullible it won’t take much discernment to see the obvious signs!"

Netizens defend Cassper Nyovest, others drag him

Reacting to Nota's sentiments, netizens stated that they were unbothered as they vibed Cassper's new unreleased song.

@Poifetso349 said:

"Cassper is a GOAT. and y’all know it well. No one can touch this man when he wants to rap. He competes on a higher level."

@Simaramen stated:

"This song is fire though 🙌🔥😂."

@Sibusis34190122 mentioned:

"This is proper from Cassper, I don't know why y'all hating on him."

Agreeing with Nota, this is what other netizens had to say:

@uvuyomgabi argued:

"Sometimes actions raise doubts louder than words. Faith and lifestyle should align, or the message gets lost."

@VelociraptorGod mentioned:

"Right there with you brother, nothing Christian nor lightened about preaching God whilst promoting liquor, the devils tools for the destruction of the family."

@shaunleroux1 stated:

"I remember back in 2012/13 when he blew up. I did call him out for being a weak rapper. But no SA said he’s better than Kiernan, even compared him to Kiernan.. What a joke."

@TBantubani laughed:

"No, but AKA really helped Cassper...what nonsense is this."

SA not amped for Nasty C X Cassper documentary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi was not too crazy over Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest's big news.

The rappers shared that they are gearing up for the premiere of their documentary after embarking on the African Throne tour. Fans were then relieved that it wasn't a music announcement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News