A Xhosa gent known for his hilarious skits on TikTok pulled out his funniest stunt yet to win Mzansi over

Troy Sheperds filmed himself getting down to an Afrikaans song by Afrikaans artist Kurt Darren

Social media users were floored by Sheperd's silly clip and added even funnier comments under the post

A hilarious Xhosa gent floored Mzansi with one of his funny TikTok videos. Troy Sheperd filmed a clip of himself dancing to an Afrikaans song.

A Mzansi gent busted Amapiano dance moves to a Kurt Darren Afrikaans song. Image: @troysheperds/@kurtdarrenmusic

Source: TikTok

The chap busted sweet moves to a Kurt Darren song where he unleashed his inner groovist to shine bright.

SA floored by Xhosa gent busting Amapiano moves to Afrikaans song

TikTok has become the platform for finding instant comic relief. One of Mzansi's trusted TikTokkers for a good laugh is Troy Sheperd.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Through accurate imitation of his white teachers, bosses, and others, the gent has built a strong following for himself on the platform and has managed to get funnier. In a recent post, the chap is busting sweet Amapiano moves to an Afrikaans song by Kurt Darren.

The fact that he is Xhosa jamming to an Afrikaans tune is funny on its own, but Sheperd takes it a step further and adds some Amapiano moves to the equation.

The mix masala was too funny to watch and made many lose it as they dropped to their knees in laughter. The guy shared his post with the post:

"Kurt Darren is my hero."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent busting Amapiano moves to Kurt Darren's song

Troy Sheperd's latest TikTok video dusted social media users after got down to an Afrikaans song:

@Sno joked:

"'Tshepo, this is not a shebeen'."

@callmefeigh was impressed:

"Why are you lowkey killing it in these?"

@𝓙𝓸𝓻𝓭𝔂𝓷💋cracked a joke:

"This dance is called the 'motiveer jou antwoord'."

@Taylor Kwong said:

"Me at my corporate year end function."

UK-based gent busts sweet Mzansi moves at grad

Briefly News also reported that a cool UK-based gent and dancer cannot get enough of Amapiano. On his graduation day, the dancer busted sweet moves to an Amapiano track.

Mzansi is amazed by the gent's skills and claims him as part of the rainbow nation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News