A South African SGB teacher showed Mzansi exactly how she stretches two income streams across a detailed monthly budget

The educator put her full financial picture on TikTok and did not leave out a single rand from her debt or savings goals

Her savings section alone covered seven different goals and had South Africans in the comments ready to rethink their own monthly budgets

Some people talk about saving money and never actually do it. A South African SGB teacher posted her entire budget online for everyone to see.

Mendy shares tips on how to save money on her platform. Image: @livingandsavingwithmendy

Source: TikTok

TikToker @livingandsavingwithmendy laid out every single rand she earned and spent, and Mzansi sat up straight. On 31 March 2026, she posted a TikTok clip walking her followers through her complete monthly budget.

The educator covered everything from rent and transport to insurance, debt, and savings goals. She accounted for a total of R15,742, spread across necessities, fixed costs, debt repayments, and multiple savings streams.

Making the most of a modest income

SGB teachers in South Africa are not paid on the same national salary scales as state educators. Their salaries depend on what the school’s governing body can afford, which means earnings vary and benefits are not always guaranteed. That reality did not stop Mendy from building a budget that stretched far and wide.

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She tackled necessities first, putting R2,475 toward rent and R800 toward transport. Food received R650, while a Liberty Life policy took R347 every month. Electricity was budgeted at R300. The debt portion included a R1,000 exchange with a neighbour and a R4,645 credit card payment she called the month’s biggest expense.

The savings section that got people talking

Her favourite part of the budget was the savings. A Christmas fund received R1,025, while two separate low-income savings pots got R450 and R200, respectively. The 100 envelope challenge received R1,000, her tax-free savings account got R2,245, and her snowball method closed out the list at R600.

The 100 envelope challenge has circulated on South African social media for several years now. Each of 100 envelopes gets a different random amount written on it, and savers fill them over time.

Watch the budget breakdown in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@JanieM commented:

“Groceries R650? My sister, show me your ways. 😳”

@Natalie said:

“This month, I did my best to budget. I think I need to do the envelope challenge and December savings. 🥹”

@LethaboMaduwe wrote:

“Well done. I am so impressed.”

@Mr_E said:

“I'm following you because I believe you are the motivation I need to save. 🥰”

@𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚑𝚎𝚖𝚎𝚝𝚜𝚎 noted:

“I also spend between R500 and R700 for groceries. 😂”

@bhadela_nonunu asked:

“Where do you buy groceries? 😩”

Mendy doing the 100 envelope challenge. Image: @livingandsavingwithmendy

Source: TikTok

More about teachers

Briefly News previously reported that a local woman shared the financial reality of earning a high salary after debt and life expenses left her with very little.

previously reported that a local woman shared the financial reality of earning a high salary after debt and life expenses left her with very little. An American couple shared their experience of moving to South Africa and how it has brought them a sense of liberation and freedom.

A woman from Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, relocated to South Africa and shared what she spent per month.

Source: Briefly News