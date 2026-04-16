A Pretoria woman shared her Mugg and Bean receipt online, and the sweet tip message she left her waitress went viral across the globe

Americans who came across the video were completely confused by the prices, thinking the random amounts were in US dollars

South Africans in the comments had to step in and explain to the Americans that the receipt was in rands, not dollars

A young woman from Pretoria. Images: @click.bait2000

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria woman had no idea her lunch receipt would end up confusing Americans. TikTok user @click.bait2000 posted a video on 14 April 2026 showing her bill from Mugg and Bean at Kolonnade Shopping Centre in Montana Park, Pretoria. She ordered a side of fries for R35, two fruity fizzies at R59 each with a free refill, bringing her total to R143.60. She paid R160 in total and left a tip along with a sweet handwritten message to her waiter telling them to enjoy life, not to settle down too young and to get married and have kids when the time is right.

It was a simple, lighthearted moment that she shared online, but it did not stay local for long. The video made its way to American audiences who saw the rand amounts and assumed they were looking at US dollar prices, and things got interesting very quickly from there.

Where is the Kolonnade shopping centre

Kolonnade Shopping Centre is one of Pretoria's most well-known malls, situated along Sefako Makgatho Drive in Montana Park near the N1 highway. The mention of Montana in the location had some American commenters genuinely believing the video was filmed in Montana, USA. Many of them could not understand why someone would pay what they thought was $35 for fries or close to $60 for a cold drink, and the tip debate that followed was something else entirely.

South Africans watching the comments unfold had to jump in and clear things up, explaining that the amounts on the slip were in South African rands.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Americans debate the fast food slip

The comment section turned into a whole moment on TikToker @click.bait2000's clip:

@Raul.M said:

"I wouldn't tip if I had to pay $35 for a side of fries and $60 for a drink. In what world?"

@nope wrote:

"Why are fries $35 in Montana?"

@Katie B questioned:

"Fries are $35?!"

@Blake Norton895 added:

"Them prices are wild as hell."

@Bob Stone joked:

"Lol, you made it, girl. You live in Montana, USA? 😂"

@ANGEL🫧🩷 asked:

"So there's a Kolonnade mall in America???"

@Wayy2 questioned:

"What made them write that to you?"

@Chryssi.Ifeanyi said:

"Me, whenever I drop off a check: tipping is optional, but it's the only way I can feed my family, thank you! 😭"

@kcfeline cleared it up:

"This is South African Rand currency, about equal to $9 US."

@user.number wrote:

"Lol the total is literally R160 and not $160 😭"

A Mugg n Bean receipt. Images: @click.bait2000

Source: TikTok

More tipping stories Mzansi is talking about

Briefly News recently reported on a petrol attendant who was asked to pick a number between one and 800, and what happened next left everyone in the comments emotional.

recently reported on a petrol attendant who was asked to pick a number between one and 800, and what happened next left everyone in the comments emotional. A food delivery driver opened up about what she actually takes home after a full shift, and the numbers she shared had people rethinking how they tip.

A DoorDash driver got called to deliver to one of the most famous addresses in the world, and the tip they walked away with made the whole story even bigger.

Source: Briefly News