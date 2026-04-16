An American woman touring South Africa shared a series of all the culture shocks she experienced, and it had locals reacting strongly

From petrol stations with attendants to spiders the size of her hand, she showed everything that caught her off guard

South Africans shared their own thoughts in the comments with corrections and a fair amount of local pride

People on a Cape Town beach. Images: @addison.721

Source: TikTok

An American woman touring South Africa had Mzansi equal parts entertained and defensive after she posted a photo series showing every culture shock she came across. She shared the post on 15 April 2026, going through a long list of things that surprised her as an American in South Africa. The list covered everything from food and beaches to spiders, drinking laws and the friendliness of strangers she met along the way.

She kicked things off by pointing out that what Americans call gas stations are called petrol stations here, and that attendants fill up your car for you. She also came across a random cat sleeping on a book inside a bookstore, which she absolutely loved. The spiders, however, were a very different story. She said they were enormous and asked whether she had somehow ended up in Australia by mistake.

Food was a big part of her experience. She tried a boerewors roll at a braai and said it was life-changing. She also had a pizza topped with avocado. Her take on food portions was that they are smaller than what she is used to in America, but that the quality more than makes up for it and puts American food to shame.

On the lifestyle side, she mentioned that renting a home in South Africa is expensive. She also mentioned that the drinking age of 18 with easily accessible liquor was another surprise.

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View the TikTok photos below:

Mzansi questions American's culture shocks

Locals had plenty to say about what TikToker @addison.721 shared:

@jude jaganaikulu🇿🇦 wrote:

"Durban is the LA of South Africa."

@Shanel questioned:

"Food portions small?? If you're talking about that pizza, then how big are portions in America?"

@Salvin joked:

"A random cat 🐈 be careful, could be someone's grandma 😂"

@Bigg Mellz🥂 asked:

"How was the cow friendly? 🥹"

@A man has no name added:

"That drinking age is only if the cops are asking or a judge."

@Kurotsuki_ said:

"Yoooo, I've never seen such a spider 😭😭😭"

People swimming in a lake in Cape Town. Images: @addison.721

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News