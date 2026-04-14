An American woman responded to criticism that she received ever since she shared her journey from the United States to South Africa

The American who has been candid about her journey settled into South Africa hit back after some expressed sentiments against immigrants

The lady took to social media to point out how she affected South Africa with her move to the country with her entire family

The TikTok video an African American posted responding to naysayers who have slammed her move to Mzansi. The immigrant has been subject to some anti-foreign sentiments from some South Africans on the internet.

An American shared all the good she does in South Africa. Image: @itskourtneyjade.kenzojay

Source: TikTok

Many Americans relocated to Africa and one and some have shared their disapproval of the influx of immigrants in the country. The lady took several jabs at South Africans in a scathing post shared on 13 April 2026.

In a video on TikTok by @itskourtneyjade.kenzojay an American made it clear that she was in South Africa and was contributing to making it a better country. The lady said that she and her husband have helped low-income public schools with developing a sports program. Her husband coached a school's basketball team for free for two seasons and she bought shoes for the entire team. The lady also said she also offers masterclasses helping South Africans find a way to make US dollars. The woman listed other activities she and her husband have done to give back pain she's actively contributing to making South African better and asked South African what they have done for their own country recently if they're telling her to go back. Watch the video below:

South Africa divided over American

The lady from the USA received mixed responses to her video highlighting all the good she and her family have done. Many supported her encouraging her to ignore haters. Read the comments below:

The American woman is considering moving to Johannesburg. Image: Kelly

Source: UGC

Eugene Mosiane said:

"My sister we are happy for you.. don't worry about hates 💯 we appreciate your contribution to our country 🥰"

Browneye wrote:

"Don't mind the haters besides just tell them you are home And my dear can you also help with this job opportunity I would like to do it."

user4580476754193 added:

"Also, social media is not a real place. When you meet people on the street they’re super friendly so ignore the hate on this app please. And continue doing the great work."

Catching_up_locally wrote:

'Don't mind the haters. South Africans culture is loving and welcoming ❤️"

Khotso shalom LELUMA added:

"We love🥰 you,don't explain yourself you came here to live your life not for explanations.. majority loves you don't mind haters 😏"

notorious gushed:

"My cousin child told me that they an America coach who help them to play basketball.so mina I appreciate you. I didn't know it's your husband keep up the good work🙏"

DevLot was moved:

"Proud of you....☺️Welcome to JHB... You will be able to do More here...☺️"

Twana🇿🇦💜 commented:

"Move to wherever you want baby, ignore the haters nana. Rona we love you☺️"

SA is moved by the US family's interest in local languages

Briefly News previously reported that a content creator from the US who lived with her family in Cape Town for two years showed off her son's Afrikaans-speaking attempt.

The mom shared her video on her TikTok account @iamkourtneyjade on 17 March 2026, showing herself and her son, who proved that he could speak the local language.

The clip went viral, gaining 360K views, 36K likes and over 2K comments from viewers who enjoyed the mother and son conversation. Many users praised the creator for showing an interest in local languages, believing they would help them feel more at home.

Source: Briefly News