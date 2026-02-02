An American woman living in SA shared how she sustains her digital nomad lifestyle through online income

An American woman living in South Africa has sparked online interest after sharing how she makes money to sustain her digital nomad lifestyle while helping others earn income online.

In a video shared on social media on 30 January 2026, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @iamkourtneyjade explained that she does not work for a company or earn millions, as many people often assume. Instead, she revealed that she makes money by selling digital products online.

"I sell things online. People are always asking, ‘Are you with a company? Do you make a million?’ And I’m like, nope," she said.

@iamkourtneyjade added that her business model focuses on using free tools to create resources that people need. "I use free resources to create other resources, and then I sell them," she explained.

According to the content creator and the Johannesburg-based stunner, her move to South Africa opened her eyes to the country’s high unemployment rate, motivating her to find ways to help others generate income.

"When I got to South Africa, I saw how high unemployment was, and I made it my business to figure out how people can get money, and I realised I already have enough intellectual knowledge to help someone make money online," she said.

She went on to explain her process, which includes using ChatGPT to organise her ideas and Canva’s free version to design digital products such as e-books. @iamkourtneyjade shared that users can copy text generated on ChatGPT, paste it into Canva templates, and create a downloadable product in just a few steps.

Once completed, the digital product can be sold online to help others move from feeling stuck to earning an income. The TikTok user @iamkourtneyjade said her goal is to help people regain control over their time and finances.

"This can help someone stop working so much overtime, spend more time with their kids, and take their power back by making money online," she explained.

The video sparked discussion online, with many praising her transparency and others expressing interest in starting their own digital businesses. It also highlighted how digital tools are opening new income opportunities, especially for those seeking flexible work options in today’s economy.

SA reacts to American woman’s digital nomad tips

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman’s tips on how to sustain a digital nomad lifestyle in South Africa, saying:

Mzwelana Sigwiji Cwerha Gxarha said:

"Oh, interesting, and I will certainly join your classes. I am in the process of starting because I do a lot of artwork using Canvs, and I a process of starting Adobe training."

Mbhubhudlo shared:

"I am a slow learner. But I am interested to know more."

Thabani S Ntshangase expressed:

"How do you make money online?"

Kamzozo replied:

"You're such a blessing! I'm definitely gonna be part of your platforms...💯♥️🔥."

Diva simply said:

"Interesting."

JD Logistics shared:

"Smart 👌🏾."

King commented:

"👍🔥 I love the Spirit u carry with you back home, well done sis."

Watch the video below:

